A Russian traveler visited Germany and the village of Hessenpork, where life, in his words, flows “like in the Middle Ages.” He shared his impressions in his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“This settlement is now protected by law, as it is of historical value. It has been given the status of an open-air museum,” the author said.

For example, local residents keep livestock and poultry, make their own natural dairy and meat products, and weave traditional German clothing from cotton and linen.

The same blogger met German women in a village and said that they invited him to their home for the night for free. The author described the girls as “something to look at.”