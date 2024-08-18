A Russian travel blogger visited a remote village in Tajikistan and told about how life is organized there. He shared his story on his personal blog TrueStory Travel on the Zen platform.

“Life in a Tajik village is quite self-sufficient. That is, with a certain amount of skill and a great desire, you can live there without any money at all. The entire life can be organized through subsistence farming and gathering: whatever you find on the ground, you use,” – these are the phrases with which a Russian described the local customs.

According to the author of the publication, houses in such villages are built from hand-made clay bricks, sometimes using natural stone, which is abundant in the mountains of Tajikistan. The dwellings consist of several rooms: the owner sleeps in one, his wife in another, and the children in the third. There is almost no furniture in the house, so people settle right on the floor on carpets and blankets.

“At first it may seem inconvenient, but in fact there are several advantages. Firstly, you don’t have to spend money on furniture, and secondly, it’s warmer to sleep together,” the blogger explained.

He added that the house is heated by a potbelly stove installed in the middle of the room, and there is no water supply. People wash dishes and clothes in the nearest stream, and they also get water from it for cooking and drinking. Electricity is provided by solar panels installed next to the house and a diesel generator.

The Russian also said that there is always food on the table in Tajik villages. “Firstly, a Tajik has a small flock of sheep – it provides enough meat, milk, and wool. Secondly, there are chickens running around the house. And this means that there are always eggs and an additional source of meat on the farm,” he explained.

