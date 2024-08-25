A Russian travel blogger visited the USA and compared the image of this country in films and reality. He shared his observations in his personal blog called “#dowhatyouwant” on the Zen platform.

The author of the publication noted that Hollywood films show viewers homeless people as part of a colorful street, but the reality “turns out to be much darker.”

“In San Francisco, for example, entire neighborhoods are occupied by tent camps. These people live on the streets, use the sidewalks as toilets and washrooms. The contrast between the ultra-modern office buildings and life on the street is simply astonishing,” a Russian described the financial center of Northern California, adding that he once came across a tent city with garbage and syringes lying around.

The blogger also said that American food is not just burgers and hot dogs from movies. According to him, a huge number of Americans eat frozen semi-finished products.

“I once bought myself some frozen spaghetti with meat, thinking it would be something tasty and nutritious. In the end, it turned out to be something between soup and porridge, covered in an unnaturally red sauce,” the author shared his experience.

In addition, the Russian emphasized that films often show Americans caring about nature, but in reality the garbage situation in the country is not so ideal. “We once went on a picnic to one of the national parks and discovered that there was a lot of garbage lying around the lake. The water was full of plastic bottles and bags. It would seem that in such an advanced country the garbage problem is so acute,” he explained.

Earlier, the same travel blogger spoke about the working habits of US residents. According to him, Americans leave the office “as soon as the clock strikes 5:00 p.m.”