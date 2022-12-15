Dermatologist Maria Zhuravleva said that an ice cube will help get rid of a pimple

Russian dermatologist Maria Zhuravleva has named a quick way to get rid of a pimple. Expert commentary leads “Evening Moscow”.

The expert noted that in the first stages of inflammation, you should use a remedy for skin with acne. In this case, for this purpose it is necessary to choose a gel. Subsequently, you will also need to attach an ice cube to the problem area and apply a 2.5 percent benzoyl peroxide gel to it.

“If the pimple is already ripe, in this case, you can apply a warm compress for 10-15 minutes. Repeat three to four times during the day, ”the expert said. As a final procedure, she recommended the use of preparations with a drying effect. For example, SOS products with zinc or salicylic acid and the corresponding patches.

