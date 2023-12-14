The FSB of the Russian Federation in Kamchatka suspected a deputy of fraud with budget funds

Employees of the FSB of Russia in the Kamchatka Territory revealed the fact of large-scale fraud with budget funds in the Bystrinsky district; a deputy of the local Duma is suspected of the crime. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

The amount of stolen funds amounted to about one million rubles. The deputy, as well as the former director of the municipal unitary enterprise Bytservis, was detained. He is suspected of artificially inflating the volume of work performed in 2022 during the installation of an external cold water supply pipeline in the village of Esso and using materials not provided for in the project. As a result, the municipal unitary enterprise received an inflated payment under the contract in the amount of over 1.36 million rubles.

The materials of the FSB inspection were transferred to the investigative department of the Investigative Committee for the Kamchatka Territory, where a criminal case has already been opened under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

