General Sergey Surovikin, who disappeared after the failed Wagner Group armed rebellion due to his alleged involvement in the riot, “is resting,” the chairman of the Duma Defense Committee, the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday. Deputies from Russia, Andrei Kartapolov.

“He is resting. He is not available right now,” Kartapolov told Telegram’s Shot channel.

According to the Russian news portal Verstka, Surovikin, deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, was arrested by Russian security services for his involvement with the uprising of Wagner mercenaries on June 24th.

At the same time, the military commander has not yet been officially accused of anything, according to the same portal.

The Kremlin did not comment a few days ago on information about the possible arrest of Surovikin that began to circulate shortly after the failed Wagner mutiny.

So far, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not made a statement in this regard.

The first to raise the alarm about Surovikin’s alleged arrest was military blogger Vladimir Romanov, according to whom the general has been imprisoned since June 25, the day after the rebellion’s failure.

According to various media, Surovikin was also unable to communicate with his family, although the general’s daughter denied her father’s arrest on June 29 and assured that he was at “his place of work”.