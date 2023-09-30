Novak told Russian state television correspondent Pavel Zarubin, who posted a video clip of the interview on his channel via the Telegram application, according to Reuters, that the fuel export ban that came into effect on September 21 is primarily aimed at stabilizing the local market.

The ban includes gasoline and diesel exports to all countries except four of the former Soviet republics, in an effort to reduce the rise in local fuel prices and to address the fuel shortage crisis.

Novak said on Friday that Russia may impose quotas on fuel exports abroad if a complete ban on exports fails to reduce the rising prices of gasoline and diesel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government, on Wednesday, to ensure the stability of retail fuel prices, in his effort to impose additional measures to balance the market following the imposition of a ban on the export of gasoline and diesel.

Putin also told the government that it needed to act quickly and that reviewing oil sector taxes was one of the options.

A few days ago, the government in Russia imposed a temporary ban on the export of gasoline and diesel to all countries except a group of four former Soviet Union countries, in order to curb the increase in local fuel prices.