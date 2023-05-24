The mysterious death of a Russian deputy minister who broke down on the plane on his way back to Moscow, after participating in the XX session of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, is the latest in a series of strange deaths among Russian elites.

In this case, it is the Vice Minister of Science, Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, who became seriously ill during a flight from Havana and died on his returnreported the North American chain CNN. The relatives of the official spoke of a cardiac arrest.

Journalist Roman Super, who fled Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, said on Telegram that he spoke to Kucherenko “for a few days” before fleeing and said the deputy minister, a critic of the war, feared for his safety.

”Kucherenko felt unwell while traveling on a plane with a Russian delegation returning from a business trip to Cuba. The plane landed in the town of Mineralnye Vody, where doctors tried to provide assistance,” the ministry said in a statement. Although Kucherenko’s family made reference to a heart problem, they await the result of a scheduled autopsy.

#Russian deputy minister Pyotr Kucherenko who was critical of the invasion of #Ukraine Calling it a “fascist invasion” is the latest high profile Russian who #DiedSuddenly and unexpectedly. His passports were taken by authorities not allowing him to leave before his death pic.twitter.com/DLUCJW6Nab — AnonOpsUnited (@AnonOpsUnited2) May 23, 2023

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said he did not know the cause of Kucherenko’s death. According to Roman Super, in his last conversation dating from February 2022, the minister urged the journalist to “leave as soon as possible” and flee a country where the State is “brutal”.

Kucherenko’s death is not the first unexplained Russian death. According to reports, at least 13 high-profile Russian businessmen have died by suicide or in unexplained accidents in the past year, six of them associated with Russia’s two largest energy companies.

According to the reporter, Kucherenko confided to him that he was taking antidepressants and tranquilizers, was getting little sleep, and that “we are all taken hostage, no one can say anything, otherwise we will immediately be squashed like insects.” He also told him that he could not escape because the passports of all Russian officials had been “taken” from them.

ANOTHER GOES DOWN

Russia’s deputy science minister, Pyotr Kucherenko, allegedly a private critic of the ‘fascist’ invasion of Ukraine, has died suddenly, aged just 46, after failing seriously ill on a flight to Moscow on Sat while he was returning from a business trip to Cuba . pic.twitter.com/6BacdNzHbe — kamal fazal (@kamal_fazal) May 23, 2023

According to Super, Kucherenko would have described the invasion of Ukraine as “fascist”.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his regret over the death of the vice minister: “It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the death of Russian vice minister Piotr Aleksandrovich Kucherenko, upon his return to his country after the Intergovernmental Commission was held in our nation.”

It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the death of Russian Deputy Minister Petr Aleksandrovich Kucherenko, upon his return to his country after holding the Intergovernmental Commission in our nation. Our deepest condolences extend to his family, to the Russian government and people. — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 21, 2023

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his relatives, to the Russian government and people,” he said.

The senior official, father of a child, was returning from Havana, where he was part of the delegation headed by the Vice President of the Russian Government, Dimitri Chernishenko, who participated in the XX session of the Intergovernmental Commission between the two countries.

The Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment of Cuba, Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, who met with Kucherenko during his stay on the island, also expressed her condolences: “We deeply regret the death of the young Vice Minister of Science and Education.”

