Attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO led to the most difficult consequences not only for her, but for the entire European security. Alexander Grushko, Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, spoke about this in an exclusive interview with Izvestia.

“Russian representatives have been talking about this tirelessly at all international venues, pointing to the destructive, destructive nature of the decisions of the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008 that “Georgia and Ukraine will become NATO members.” For Georgia, this ended in the failed military adventure of Mikheil Saakashvili and the disaster in August 2008. For Ukraine, this decision has become part of the project of its transformation into anti-Russia,” he said.

According to him, Kyiv does not even meet the formal criteria for NATO membership.

“Brussels does not hide this, pointing to the need for reforms, the fight against corruption, and so on. But at the same time they continue to adhere to the “Bucharest formula”. They rejected our comprehensive proposals to strengthen European security, including the abandonment of plans for further expansion of NATO to the East,” the diplomat stressed.

“The behavior of Brussels is irrational”