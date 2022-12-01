“Kommersant”: they wanted to exempt regional and municipal deputies from annual declarations

A group of deputies and senators on Thursday, December 1, plans to submit to the State Duma a bill on the actual abolition of the annual declaration of income and property for regional and municipal deputies working on a voluntary basis. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

The document provides for amendments to the laws “On the General Principles of Organization of Public Power in the Subjects of the Russian Federation” and “On Combating Corruption”. According to them, regional and municipal deputies exercising their powers “on the job” will file declarations only before the elections, and after them – only in the event of a major transaction exceeding the total income of the legislator and his wife for the previous three years. If the deputy did not have such expenses, it will be enough for him to report this without submitting a declaration.

Similarly, the deputies of rural settlements are now exempted from the annual declaration of income. In addition, according to the draft, they want to publish information on the income of all deputies in a generalized form, without indicating personal data.

One of the authors of the bill, Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the Duma Committee on Legislation, explained that now many do not want to go to the legislature because of the need to declare property. “We need to reduce the headache for those people who want to work on a voluntary basis,” he said.

Earlier it turned out that in addition to apartments and summer cottages, Russian senators and their wives also own pitchforks, rakes and stables. According to published income statements, the wife of the representative of the Ryazan region, Igor Morozov, owns warehouses, stables, as well as agricultural equipment, including pitchforks, rakes, mowers and seeders.