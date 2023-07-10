President of the Russian Federation Council will attend the 8th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation

The President of the Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, leads a delegation that will be in China until Wednesday (July 12, 2023). According to the Russian state agency Tass, she will attend the 8th meeting of the China-Russia Committee on Parliamentary Cooperation. The delegation also includes vice-presidents and heads of committees from both chambers of the Russian Parliament. The visit is at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.