“This did not result in serious damage or injuries,” Sobyanin added.

He continued, “There have been reports of drone strikes on two non-residential buildings. There is no serious damage or casualties. All emergency services are working at the scene.”

The Russian Information Agency quoted the Ministry of Defense as saying that “two drones launched by Ukraine on the capital, Moscow, were intercepted and destroyed.”

Footage circulated on Russian social media accounts showed smoke rising from a building.

Russian accounts on Telegram said the location of the drone was in Komsomolsky, not far from the Defense Ministry.

And Russian media, quoting the Moscow Department of Transport, indicated that “traffic was blocked along Likhachev Street in Moscow, as a drone fell on a high-rise building under construction.”

Traffic along Komsomolsky Boulevard in both directions has also been closed and prohibited.