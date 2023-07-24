“This did not result in serious damage or injuries,” Sobyanin added.
He continued, “There have been reports of drone strikes on two non-residential buildings. There is no serious damage or casualties. All emergency services are working at the scene.”
The Russian Information Agency quoted the Ministry of Defense as saying that “two drones launched by Ukraine on the capital, Moscow, were intercepted and destroyed.”
Footage circulated on Russian social media accounts showed smoke rising from a building.
Russian accounts on Telegram said the location of the drone was in Komsomolsky, not far from the Defense Ministry.
And Russian media, quoting the Moscow Department of Transport, indicated that “traffic was blocked along Likhachev Street in Moscow, as a drone fell on a high-rise building under construction.”
Traffic along Komsomolsky Boulevard in both directions has also been closed and prohibited.
Did Ukraine develop the secret marches program?
The increase in Ukrainian drone attacks on a number of Russian sites in recent weeks has raised many questions about Kiev’s development of a “secret drone program”, in conjunction with talk of moving forward with the counterattack.
- According to a report published by the American network “CNN”, these attacks raised doubts about the development of a “secret program for marches in Ukraine”, as these recent attacks indicate Kiev’s development of models that can hide from radars and penetrate deep into Russian territory.
- The network quoted one of the march makers in Ukraine, Valery Borovik, as saying that an almost invisible drone has been developed, and it is impossible to hear its voice due to its mastery of concealment, as it was called in Ukrainian “Vidsic”, meaning repelling, and it is a combat aircraft designed to attack Russian sites.
- Borovik is one of dozens of drone developers that have mushroomed across Ukraine, with the first wave of drone development emerging when Russia first occupied Crimea and parts of Donbass in 2014, and then again eight years later when Moscow launched its large-scale military operation inside Ukrainian territory.
- The drones were first deployed to help artillery locate Russian targets, and now many believe they are being used to strike targets inside Russian territory.
- Borovik says his company is in the process of ramping up its production after signing a deal with a factory in Ukraine, which would increase production from 50 aircraft per month to more than 1,000, with models of all shapes and sizes.
- This is part of an official Ukrainian initiative called the “Drone Army”, which eased import restrictions and taxes on drone technology, spurring the development of a domestic industry to better supply the country’s military.
- The report mentioned a reference to one of the Ukrainian long-range drones known as “UJ-22”, with a range of up to 800 km.
