The Russian Ministry of Defense said, in a statement, that on the Donetsk axis, near the city of Bakhmut, the actions of the defending units of the “Southern” group of forces succeeded in repelling 10 attacks by Ukrainian forces in different regions of Donetsk in one day.

Another 4 attacks launched by Ukrainian forces in the Krasnogorovka, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Pervomayskoye regions of Donetsk were repulsed as well.

During the fighting, the enemy’s losses amounted to 430 Ukrainian soldiers, 11 troop carriers, 7 vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer.

In addition, strikes by operational, tactical and attack aircraft caused the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe city of Orekhov and the town of Novodanilovka.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed the ammunition depot of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka, while stopping the activities of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Serebryansky forest area.

The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces per day in these areas amounted to more than 170 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 military vehicles, two “Msta-B” artillery and others of the “D20” model and another “D30”.

During the day, the Russian Air Force demolished 108 Ukrainian artillery emplacements, in addition to 137 concentration points for manpower and military equipment, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

And Russian media reported earlier today that helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian armed forces destroyed positions of the Ukrainian forces on the Kobyansk axis, and destroyed two Ukrainian brigades.

The Russian “Zvezda” channel quoted Russian military sources as saying that the Russian aviation carried out 11 attacks with missiles and bombs on the deployment sites of two brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces.