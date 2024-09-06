According to the Russian Defense Ministry, within a week, Russian forces were able to take control of the towns of Kirovo, Petichi, Skochnoye, Karlovka, Zavetnoye, Zhuravka, and Prechistoevka in Donetsk.

The ministry said Russian forces carried out “17 mass strikes with long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack drones, on missile assembly plants, aerospace and aviation industries, critical energy facilities, missile and artillery depots, fuel and logistics services,” according to the Russian news site Sputnik.

She added that drone assembly warehouses, marine drone warehouses, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian forces, national formations and foreign mercenaries were also targeted.

In the city of Poltava, the 179th Joint Training Center was targeted, where electronic warfare specialists and drone operators are trained, under the guidance of foreign instructors, to participate in strikes against civilian targets on Russian territory.

During the week, units of the Northern Group of the Russian Armed Forces continued to destroy Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.