A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian forces, led by the Chief of Staff of the Russian Army, responded to a large-scale Ukrainian attack on 5 sectors of the front in the direction of “Yuzhno-Donetsk,” indicating that the Ukrainian forces were aiming to penetrate the defenses in “the most vulnerable areas of the front.” in her opinion.

Konashenkov stressed that “the enemy did not achieve its goals and failed to carry out the tasks assigned to it during the offensive.”

Konashenkov said: “On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive … during which it introduced the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades of the strategic reserves of the Ukrainian forces into battle, with the support of other military units and subunits.”

He added, “The enemy’s goal was to penetrate our defenses in the front’s most vulnerable areas, in his opinion. The attack was thwarted, and the enemy did not achieve its goals and did not succeed.”

The Russian defense spokesman indicated that the enemy forces consist of 6 mechanized battalions and two tank battalions.

“As a result of the skillful and competent actions of the Vostok groups of forces, the losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to more than 250 people, 16 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles,” Konashenkov stressed.

other losses

Yesterday, Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian forces launched accurate strikes during a night attack against targets at several Ukrainian military airports, in which long-range, precision-guided air weapons were used.

The statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that the aim of the strikes was achieved, as command centers, radar points, and Ukrainian aviation equipment, as well as storage facilities with weapons and ammunition, were hit.

The Russian defense also stated that about 600 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by operations of the Russian forces in separate areas during the last 24 hours.

Dropping Storm Shadow and Himars

Also Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian air defense systems shot down two British “Storm Shadow” missiles and 21 Ukrainian marches.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement: “Russian air defense systems intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles, two Tochka-O tactical missiles and 14 Himars missiles.