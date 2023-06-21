“They have achieved partial success. They are gaining lands,” Kovalev was reported as saying in a post on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Military Information Center, adding that some of those lands were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotina.

He said Ukraine continued to block the advance of Russian forces in the east of the country, with “exceptionally heavy fighting” taking place near Liman in Donetsk.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated: “Repelling an attack by Ukrainian forces on the Donetsk axis, inflicting losses on its ranks.”