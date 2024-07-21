The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets prevented US B-52H strategic bombers from violating the state border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

“As the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers adjusted their flight path… and then moved away from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement.

She had previously confirmed that the activity of US strategic drones is increasing over the Black Sea, where they carry out reconnaissance and target identification operations, noting that this involves the United States and NATO countries in the Ukrainian conflict.

She pointed out that such flights significantly increase the possibility of accidents occurring in the airspace of Russian Air Force aircraft, which increases the risk of direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia, stressing that “NATO countries will be responsible for that.”

The ministry said that Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had instructed the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces to “take rapid response measures to provocations.”