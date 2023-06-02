Russian aviation dealt a massive blow to the air defense (air defense) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which covered important infrastructure. This became known on June 2 from a briefing by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The suppression of the means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carried out last night, it was attended by the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia.

“A group strike was inflicted by high-precision long-range air-based weapons on the enemy’s air defense, covering key critical military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine,” said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

He also added that the Russian military hit all designated targets.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the Ukrainian singer Inna Voronova was placed under house arrest because of the published video with the work of air defense in Kyiv. The singer has faced criticism due to the fact that the video began to be used as confirmation that the American Patriot air defense system is vulnerable to the Russian “Dagger”. The court chose her a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for two months, while the investigation is being carried out.

Prior to that, on May 16, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu refuted Ukrainian claims that their air defense system shot down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Shoigu noted that Russia did not launch as many “Daggers” as the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly shoot down every time with their statements.

On the same day, it was reported that online cameras were blocked in Kyiv, on the records of which the work of the Ukrainian air defense got. Attackers face up to 8 years in prison. Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Air Force (Air Force) of Ukraine, said in March of this year that Ukraine plans to introduce criminal liability for publishing data on the flight of drones and missiles, which make it possible to identify air defense blind spots.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.