Over the past day, the losses of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk and Krasnoliman directions exceeded 150 soldiers and officers. This was announced on March 18 by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

“In the Kupyansk direction, artillery fire from the Western Group of Forces hit the enemy’s manpower in the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka of the Kharkov region and Stelmakhivka of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR),” he said during a briefing.

Up to 60 Ukrainian militants and three cars were liquidated there.

In the Krasnoliman direction, the servicemen of the Center group hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Nevsky and Chervona Dibrova in the LPR, as well as Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Losses amounted to over 100 militants, two armored vehicles and self-propelled guns “Gvozdika”, added a representative of the Ministry of Defense.

He stressed that up to 50 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two pickup trucks were destroyed in the YuzhnoDonetsk direction in a day.

A day earlier, it was reported that during the day, Russian units destroyed up to 135 Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk direction. Three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a car, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a D-30 howitzer and an ammunition depot of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also destroyed there.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

