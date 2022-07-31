Russia has invited experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations (UN) to investigate the attack on pre-trial detention center No. 120 in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which held captured Ukrainian militants. This was announced on Sunday, July 31, in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The Russian Federation, in the interests of conducting an objective investigation of the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, which led to the death of a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war, officially invited experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

Also on that day, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, noted that Russia had informed UN Secretary General António Guterres of data that testify to Kyiv’s fault in the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to one of the prisoners of war, who survived after the shelling, the prisoners slept at night. Then there was an instant explosion, after which everything began to fall and burn. The prisoners helped the wounded to escape, and the survivors of the missile attack were taken to the hospital, where they are being treated, he cites testimonies “Newspaper.Ru“.

The strike from the American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) HIMARS on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka occurred on the night of July 29. As a result of the incident, 50 Ukrainians were killed and 73 more were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the use of prohibited means.

Among the prisoners of war in the pre-trial detention center there were also members of Azov (criminal cases were initiated against the radical formation in the Russian Federation). The ex-commander of this nationalist group, Andrei Biletsky, announced the start of a “hunt” for those responsible for the attack.

On July 30, the prisoners who suffered from the blow told Izvestia about how they got out of the detention center after the shelling. One of them noted that the victims were immediately provided with medical assistance, medical workers set priorities according to the severity of the wounded.