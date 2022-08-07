The Russian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, August 7, in its Telegram channel showed footage of weapons captured by Russian servicemen at the positions of the armed formations of the Ukrainian regime (VFU) in the Izyum direction.

As noted, weapons among the trophies are mainly foreign-made.

“Hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers made in the UK, USA, Poland, Sweden, including the Javelin and Karl Gustav missile systems, as well as Soviet-made heavy machine guns and small arms abandoned by Ukrainian nationalists,” the message says.

One of the soldiers explained that one of the captured guns – a machine gun of 12.7 mm caliber – was found by him and his comrade on the outskirts of the forest.

The FGM-148 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems were developed by a joint venture between Raytheon TI System and Lockheed Martin in 1989. The complex is designed to destroy tanks, as well as armored vehicles at a distance of up to 2.5 km.

Earlier that day, it became known that most of the Western weapons supplied to Ukraine, about 70%, do not reach the front of the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

As noted, most of the weapons and military equipment are sent to the Polish border, where US and NATO allies quickly smuggle them across the border. The control of the American side ends when military assistance falls into the hands of Ukrainian officials.

Western countries began to actively arm Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

