The Iskander operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK) were not used during the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Thus, the department responded to the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan about the inoperability of “Iskander”, reports TASS…

“According to the objective and reliable information we have, confirmed by the system of objective control, none of the missile systems of this type were used during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.

He suggested that Pashinyan was misled, “as a result of which he used inaccurate information.” According to Konashenkov, all the missile ammunition is in the military depots of Armenia.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense also stressed that the Iskander “was successfully used many times” in combat conditions in Syria against international terrorist groups. “This gives us full grounds to assert that the Iskander-E missile system produced in Russia is the best in its class in the world. This is recognized by everyone, ”concluded Konashenkov.

Earlier on February 25, the Kremlin reacted to Pashinyan’s words. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russian technology has repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness in different parts of the world.

Pashinyan announced the inoperability of the Iskander on February 23. He clarified that Russian missiles are “not usable” and do not fully explode. This is how the Prime Minister answered the former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who stated that he would have used Iskanders on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.