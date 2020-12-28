The Russian Ministry of Defense has published calendars for 2021 with images of the latest achievements of the Russian military-industrial complex and photographs of special forces soldiers in real work. This is stated in a press release from the department, which came to the disposal of Izvestia on December 28.

The calendar titled “Information and ammunition can never be too much” is designed to help readers feel the simple and laconic wisdom of the special units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The second calendar tells about the newest Russian military equipment and is called “Striking Targets and Imagination”.

“For the first time, on the pages of the calendar, the Ministry of Defense of Russia shows an image of the reconnaissance and strike complex UAV” Walker “, as well as the beauty of such pieces of equipment supplied to the arsenal of the Russian army, such as the multifunctional Su-57 fighter, the BMPT-72” Terminator “tank support combat vehicle , heavy BMP “Armata” T-15 and others, “the Defense Ministry said.

Anyone can download calendars in high resolution and install on the desktop of your computer or tablet.

