The planes of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered to the Yekaterinburg airport the athletes of the speed skating team of the Chelyabinsk region, evacuated from Kazakhstan due to the riots. This was announced on Monday, January 10, at the Defense Ministry.

“The aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered from the Almaty airfield to Yekaterinburg 14 representatives of the Russian youth sports team who were at a sports training camp in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the message says.

It is noted that the athletes arrived in Kazakhstan on the eve of the New Year holidays.

The senior coach of the Chelyabinsk national team, Alexander Borodai, told Izvestia that the team did not suffer from the protests taking place in the country.

“When this mess began, they blocked access to Medeu (a high-mountain sports complex. – Ed.), 16 km from the city. We were completely alone there, the administration of the skating rink helped us, the canteen worked there, everyone treated us with understanding, ”he said.

According to him, with the arrival of the Russian peacekeepers, “the Almaty residents themselves sighed.”

“The Russian military arrived, provided us with protection, and everything was under control. We arrived yesterday evening, (the peacekeepers. – Ed.) Woke up in the morning and, accompanied by military equipment, took them to the soldiers, “said Roman Tikhanov, a member of the national team.

He added that the team’s plans were to return on January 16, but due to the riots, it had to be done earlier.

Earlier on Sunday, the fourth and fifth planes of the Russian Ministry of Defense with 200 Russians evacuated from Kazakhstan on board landed in Moscow.

In total, on January 9, 500 Russians flew into the country on the planes of the Ministry of Defense.

On the same day, it was reported that Russian units of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) began to protect important facilities of the republic against the background of the unrest in the republic.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city.

The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about 16 security officials who died during the protests in the republic. Two of them were beheaded. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors: more than 10 doctors were injured.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. According to him, the bandits who caused the riots have undergone serious training abroad. The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations. The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, Tokayev dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and announced at its meeting that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. Peacekeepers were sent to the republic for a limited period of time. Thus, the Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in Kazakhstan. Also, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in the country, as well as peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan.

The CSTO forces help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.