Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces Lost Up to 2,150 People Over the Past 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost up to 2,150 people. This was reported to journalists on Saturday, September 21, by the Russian Defense Ministry.

In particular, due to the actions of the servicemen of the Russian group of forces “Center”, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 520 people in one day, the group “South” – up to 840, the group “West” – up to 435, the group “North” – up to 135, the group “East” – up to 160, the group “Dnepr” – up to 60.

The Russian military department also reported that on the night of September 21, the Russian Armed Forces attacked energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises.