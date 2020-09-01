The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation denies the statement of the North Atlantic Alliance about the violation of the state border of Denmark by the Russian Su-27 fighter, reports RIA News…

According to the ministry, on August 28 of this year, the Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet was raised to prevent the violation of the Russian state border by the American B-52N strategic bomber.

Representatives of the ministry note that the flight of the Russian fighter, accompanied by a US Air Force aircraft, was carried out over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

At the same time, the Su-27 did not violate the borders of other states, which was also confirmed by means of objective control.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian fighter jet intercepted four NATO military aircraft over the Baltic. The aerial targets were identified as the United States Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, the Swedish Air Force’s Gulf Stream reconnaissance aircraft, the Danish Air Force’s Challenger reconnaissance aircraft and the German Navy’s R-3C Orion patrol aircraft.