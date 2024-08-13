Russian Defense Ministry: “Center” units took control of Lisichnoye in the DPR

In the area of ​​the special military operation (SMO), the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia took control of another settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was reported to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The day before, on August 12, President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian army was increasing the pace of its offensive along the entire line of combat contact in the SVO zone. According to the head of state, the pace of the offensive has increased by one and a half times – against this background, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking the Kursk region with the aim of stopping Russia’s advance in Donbass and Novorossiya.