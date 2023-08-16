Department of Defense: the United States is preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations

The US Office for Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is preparing a new pandemic by mutating viruses, said Lt. Briefing text published in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the agency, created in July 2023, seeks to implement the strategic plans of the United States in establishing global control over the biological situation. It is assumed that it will be responsible for setting the course and combating biological challenges.

Thus, the lieutenant general is sure, Washington has begun preparing for a new pandemic. “We do not exclude the use by the United States of the so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for the purposes of global management by creating crisis situations of a biological nature,” he said.

Kirillov noted that the United States can carry out a full range of work with pathogens that are components of biological weapons. Documents obtained during the special operation indicate the collection of pathogens by the United States in various regions of the world, as well as the testing of unregistered drugs.