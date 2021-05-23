In Syria, terrorists are preparing provocations using chemical weapons. This was warned by the deputy head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, reports RIA News…

According to him, there was information about the activation of militants “Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham” (a group banned in Russia) in the west of the province of Idlib. So, on the eve of the terrorists, accompanied by representatives of the “pseudo-humanitarian organization” White Helmets “” on two trucks delivered to the area of ​​the settlement of Jisr-Esh-Shugur six containers with, presumably, chlorine.

Karpov suggested that the extremists are going to stage a chemical attack ahead of the May 26 presidential elections in Syria.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army managed to destroy underground enemy facilities in Syria, which are used by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization, which is banned on the territory of the Russian Federation. It is clarified that this made it possible to prevent terrorist attacks and provocations in Palmyra and its environs, as well as sabotage in the provinces of Homs, Rif Damascus and Aleppo before the presidential elections.

Three people were admitted to the presidential elections in the Arab Republic: the incumbent head of state Bashar al-Assad, the general secretary of the opposition Democratic Front, Mahmoud Ahmad Meri, and a member of the Socialist Unionist Party, former minister of popular assembly Abdullah Sallum Abdullah. Assad holds the post of head of state for the second consecutive term and intends to be elected for the third time.