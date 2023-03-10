Russian Defense Ministry says US may be behind Ebola outbreak in Africa in 2022

The United States may be behind the Ebola outbreak in Africa in September 2022. Washington’s involvement was admitted by Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces. His briefing was published in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Kirilov, the Ministry of Health of one of the African countries is studying the possibility of artificial spread of Ebola. He stressed that the detected strain of Sudan is similar to the virus that circulated in Africa during the 2012 epidemic.

“At the same time, careless handling of pathogens by American military biologists who carried out work in this region is considered as one of the versions,” a representative of the Russian defense department said.

Earlier, Kirillov said that the United States may be involved in the emergence of COVID-19. He recalled that in September 2019, two months before the official announcement of the emergence of coronavirus in China, Johns Hopkins University held the Event 201 pandemic exercise in New York with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. According to the head of the RKhBZ troops, during the exercises, actions were worked out in the context of an epidemic of the already studied coronavirus.