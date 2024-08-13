Russian Defense Ministry: Defense Minister Belousov visited the Army-2024 forum

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov visited the exhibition of the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” on the evening of August 13. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The head of the Russian military department was presented with samples of weapons and military equipment that have proven themselves effective in the special military operation (SMO) zone.

Belousov familiarized himself with promising developments of defense industry enterprises, robotic systems and platforms, drones designed for reconnaissance, strike and special missions, and air defense systems of various ranges.

At the People’s Defense Industry Complex site, which was exhibited at the forum for the first time, the minister was shown samples created by civilian small enterprises and proactive citizens. These products are supplied to the front under the auspices of the All-Russian People’s Front. Among the developments are FPV drones, “trench electronic warfare”, mobile platforms for controlling small arms and anti-tank systems. Belousov also visited the expositions of the military departments of Belarus, China, Iran and other foreign countries.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that official military delegations from 83 countries would take part in the Army-2024 forum. The department added that Belarus, Iran, India, and China had formed national expositions and individual stands of defense enterprises within the framework of the forum. In total, representatives of more than 120 foreign companies are participating in the work of the Army.