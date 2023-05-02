Speaking at a meeting with senior military officers on Tuesday, Shoigu said the state-owned Tactical Missile Company was fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner, but added: “Now it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.”

Analysts are trying to find out if Russia is running out of high-precision munitions, as its missile strikes targeting Ukraine are becoming less frequent and smaller in size.

And the British Ministry of Defense pointed out in an assessment, on Tuesday, that “logistical problems remain at the heart of Russia’s stalled campaign in Ukraine,” adding that “Moscow does not have sufficient ammunition to achieve success in the offensive.”

On Monday, the White House said it estimated that since December alone, Russia had suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 dead, while Ukraine repelled a fierce attack by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Washington’s latest estimates of Russia’s losses in Ukraine were “unfounded”.

A spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said that Washington’s estimates are based on recently declassified US intelligence information, and he did not explain how the US intelligence services derived this statistic.

upcoming attack

• Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces say they are preparing for their counter-offensive, stockpiling ammunition to keep them along potentially long supply lines.

• Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday that the “basic things” for the success of the attack are “the availability of weapons, equipped and trained personnel, our defenders and defenders who know their plan as best as they can, as well as supplying this attack with all the necessary things; shells, ammunition, fuel and protection , etc.”

• Reznikov added in televised remarks: “By today we are entering a stage where we can say: Yes, everything is ready.”

In recent months, in the midst of winter weather, the conflict has largely turned into a war of attrition that has led to dwindling ammunition stocks on both sides. Kremlin forces have targeted Ukraine’s vital infrastructure with long-range strikes, while Kiev has focused on Russian targets with accurate artillery provided by its Western allies.

And in February, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Ukraine was using up munitions much faster than its allies could provide it.

According to some estimates, Ukraine at the time was firing between 6,000 and 7,000 artillery shells each day, about a third of the daily amount Russia had been using for almost a year in the war.

Officials said that sporadic Russian shelling at night continued to hit Ukrainian regions early Tuesday morning, and authorities said that at least 7 civilians were wounded in the attacks.