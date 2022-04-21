Friday, April 22, 2022
Russian Defense Minister announces that they have taken control of Mariupol

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World
Russian soldiers

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol

Photo:

Alexander Nemenov. AFP

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol

Four civilian evacuation buses had successfully left the city.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu He stated this Thursday at dawn that the country’s armed forces have taken control of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the militias of the Donetsk People’s Republic liberated Mariupol, the remnants of the nationalist formations took refuge in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant“, were the words of Shoigu in a meeting with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

(We recommend you read: The UN Secretary General asks for meetings with Putin and Zelenski).

The evacuation of four buses with civilians

Four civilian evacuation buses had successfully left Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk announced.

Mariupol Ukraine

The city of Mariupol is besieged by shelling by Russian forces.

Evacuations were scheduled to continue on Thursday, before Russia’s announcement. This strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, in southeastern Ukraine, already seemed to be on the verge of falling into the hands of the Russians after almost two months of siege.

The last Ukrainian fighters who were entrenched in the Azovstal steelworks refused to surrender and called on the international community “security guaranteesbefore laying down their arms.

(You can read: What Russia asks Ukraine to end the war).

Several hundred civilians, without water or food, were sheltered in that factory along with the 36th battalion of the Ukrainian army and the Azov Battalion, the last two units resisting, according to the Ukrainian authorities. There are no details on his current status.

EFE and AFP

