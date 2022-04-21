Russian Defense Minister announces that they have taken control of Mariupol

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol
Alexander Nemenov. AFP
Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol
Four civilian evacuation buses had successfully left the city.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 21, 2022, 03:00 AM
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu He stated this Thursday at dawn that the country’s armed forces have taken control of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the militias of the Donetsk People’s Republic liberated Mariupol, the remnants of the nationalist formations took refuge in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant“, were the words of Shoigu in a meeting with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.
(We recommend you read: The UN Secretary General asks for meetings with Putin and Zelenski).
The evacuation of four buses with civilians
Four civilian evacuation buses had successfully left Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk announced.
Evacuations were scheduled to continue on Thursday, before Russia’s announcement. This strategic port on the Sea of Azov, in southeastern Ukraine, already seemed to be on the verge of falling into the hands of the Russians after almost two months of siege.
The last Ukrainian fighters who were entrenched in the Azovstal steelworks refused to surrender and called on the international community “security guaranteesbefore laying down their arms.
(You can read: What Russia asks Ukraine to end the war).
Several hundred civilians, without water or food, were sheltered in that factory along with the 36th battalion of the Ukrainian army and the Azov Battalion, the last two units resisting, according to the Ukrainian authorities. There are no details on his current status.
EFE and AFP
April 21, 2022, 03:00 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russian #Defense #Minister #announces #control #Mariupol
Leave a Reply