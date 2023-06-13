Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Former Russia reveals Vladimir Putin’s recruitment strategy (icon image). © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

It is well known that Russia is looking for new recruits for its invasion of Ukraine. Trained soldiers should therefore earn less than new recruits – reports a deserter.

LONDON – The Russian army, as well as the Wagner mercenaries, which acted as an extension of the former in the Ukraine war, are notoriously cruel to deserters. There were only a few Russian soldiers and officials who reported on the war from the Russian side about the course of the war in Ukraine, which has now been going on for well over a year. Now, however, a former Russian lieutenant has given an interview to the BBC.

Dmitry Mishov is a 26-year-old soldier from Russia. He is one of the few who managed to flee the Russian army and apply for asylum in an EU country. According to Mischow, the Russian army is polarized. There are soldiers who support the war and soldiers who are against it. However, hardly anyone believes the story that Russia would be defended with this war.

Ukraine war: deserter interviewed about Russian army

In an interview with the BBC, the former lieutenant sometimes describes how the Kremlin is desperately looking for new recruits. Months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization, during which civilians were sometimes taken away by officials and forced into military service. In addition to such practices, Moscow is also trying to convince new soldiers with money. As a trained professional soldier, Mischow continued to be paid throughout the war as before. Meanwhile there were still new recruits who earned more than double what he earned as an experienced officer. In detail: Experienced Air Force officers continued to receive the pre-war salary of up to 90,000 rubles (997 euros). While in public campaigns new recruits are recruited with salaries of 204,000 rubles, i.e. almost 2,260 euros.

In general, he speaks of an overwhelmingly widespread dissatisfaction with the low salaries in the army.

Probably also a factor in the fight. As early as January, former commander Igor Girkin described the lack of morale in the Russian army as the biggest problem in the Ukraine war.

There is just as little trust in the reports of the Russian state media in the army, including those who support the war: “In the military, nobody believes the authorities. Everyone can see what is really happening, after all, these are not just any civilians.” Nobody in the army believes the official reports, “because they are simply not correct,” says Mischow.

Ukraine war: “I don’t have to become an accomplice in a crime”

Mischow himself never fought in Ukraine, but only organized and carried out logistics operations in Belarus. Whether this is actually the case cannot be confirmed. However, the soldier has a clear perspective on the war in Ukraine:

“I am a soldier, my duty is to protect my country from attack. But I don’t have to be an accomplice in a crime. Nobody told us why this war started in the first place and why we should attack Ukraine, destroy its cities.” (lp)