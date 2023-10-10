The number of Russians killed in Israel after Hamas attacks has reached four, the Russian Embassy in the country reported on Tuesday, October 10. They added that the number of missing people had increased to six.

“We regret to inform you that, according to updated data from the Israeli side, as of 17:00 on October 10, four citizens of the Russian Federation, who also had Israeli citizenship, are listed as dead,” the diplomatic department said in a statement.

All circumstances and details are currently being clarified.

“The lists of missing persons provided by the Israeli side include six Russian citizens. We continue to receive requests from relatives of Russians who arrived in Israel earlier with requests to help establish their whereabouts,” the embassy said.

They noted that they were doing everything possible to help everyone who applied.

“We also continue to work with the numerous calls we receive, including from tourists in Israel,” the embassy said.

The news is being updated