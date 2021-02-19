Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final for the first time in his career. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

In the semifinals, the Russian defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match took place on Friday, February 19, and lasted three sets. The game ended with a score 6: 4, 6: 2, 7: 5 in favor of Medvedev. The meeting lasted 2 hours and 11 minutes.

In the final, Medvedev, who is the fourth in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), will play with the first racket of the world, Novak Djokovic. The game will take place on Sunday 21 February. In the semifinals, the Serb beat another Russian, Aslan Karatsev.

The number of points scored for participating in the tournament is guaranteed to allow Medvedev after the end of the AO to move to the third line in the ATP ranking. If he wins the final, he will become the second racket in the world.

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne from 8 to 22 February. The total prize pool of the tournament is 62.6 million US dollars.