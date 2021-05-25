Talks between the Kremlin and the White House for the first face-to-face summit between Presidents Vládimir Putin and Joe Biden have been ongoing for weeks. It was expected that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, had agreed on something conclusive during their meeting in Reykjavik on May 20, but they did not, despite the good words that both exhibited. .

However, the Russian daily Kommersant reveals that, during the talks held in Geneva in recent days with the participation of the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, it would have been reached an agreement in principle to hold the summit and Putin would have formally accepted the invitation to meet with Biden.

The Russian newspaper cites a statement from the White House stating that the contacts in recent days “represent a great step in the preparation of the summit between the United States and Russia.” He also underlines that “the date and place of the meeting” of the two presidents “will be announced later.” The initial idea is for it to be in the middle of June in “a third country.” Switzerland, Finland and Austria are some of the countries that have volunteered to host the summit.

Also speaking to Kommersant, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, already speaks of “certainties” in relation to the future summit, although without daring to speak of specific dates. Biden launched the invitation to meet with Putin on April 13, but later applied sanctions against Russia and expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded by deporting the same number of officials from the US Embassy in Russia.

These measures dampened Moscow’s desire to hold the summit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at the end of April that accepting the possibility of holding such a meeting requires “an in-depth analysis”, since, in his opinion, Washington’s invitation to hold such a conclave “goes hand in hand with words. on new sanctions ». Last March, Biden admitted in a television interview that Putin is a “murderer.”