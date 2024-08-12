A resident of Yamal traveled from Salekhard to the village of Luxemburg in Dagestan by bicycle

A resident of Yamal, Yuri Petrokhalkin, who decided to ride a bicycle from Salekhard to Krasnodar Krai, reached the village of Luxemburg in Dagestan. He reported this on his page in “VKontakte”.

A resident of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region posted a photo of his bicycle against the backdrop of a sign with the name of a settlement in the Caucasus. “I unexpectedly found myself in the European Union without a Schengen visa,” Petrokhalkin captioned the photo. According to maps, the distance from Salekhard to Luxembourg in Dagestan is about four thousand kilometers.

The cyclist also shared a story about the difficulties he encountered on his way from the north to the south of Russia. For example, for 60 kilometers the man did not come across a single store, while his water supplies were running low.

“We ran out of water, although there was a lot, large reserves. We had to stop on the highway with a bottle – two cars stopped at once and gave us water,” recalls Petrokhalkin.

Russian started his journey across Russia on July 10. The final destination of his route will be the village of Chernomorsky in Krasnodar Krai. In total, he must cover about 6,000 kilometers by bicycle.