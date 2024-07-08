Moscow customs officers found a gambling bailiff with marijuana in a parcel from Thailand

In Moscow, customs officers found a gambling bailiff with marijuana in a parcel from Thailand. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Federal Customs Service (FCS).

According to the department, employees of the Sheremetyevo and Central Postal Customs opened a box with sweets and an Xbox. Inside were hidden 441 grams of marijuana worth two million rubles. It turned out that the prohibited gaming console was sent to a resident of Orel. Customs officers identified the intermediary who received the international mail with drugs, and the organizer of this delivery, who was caught red-handed.

The Russian admitted that he bought the drug thanks to acquaintances from Thailand. He wanted to sell it in Russia. A case was opened against the man under Part 3 of Article 229.1 (“Smuggling of narcotics in large quantities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

