In Calgary, Canada, the Russian men’s curling team beat the Chinese 10: 6 in the third match of the preliminary round of the World Cup.

The Russian team is represented by Sergey Glukhov (skip), Evgeny Klimov, Dmitry Mironov, Daniil Goryachev and Anton Kalalb.

In the first match of the tournament, the Russians beat the Netherlands national team with a score of 8: 5, in the second – the South Korean team (9: 3). On Sunday, Russian athletes will meet with the Swedish national team.

As part of the preliminary stage of the World Championship, 14 teams are holding a round robin tournament, following which the two best teams will advance to the semifinals, and four more teams will play play-offs for reaching this stage of the tournament. The tournament will end on April 11.

Due to the sanctions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Russian national team acts as a team of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) in the championship.

At the end of 2020, CAS decided that Russian athletes will not be able to compete under the national flag of the country at major international competitions until December 16, 2022. Also, during the specified period, the anthem of Russia cannot be used as musical accompaniment.