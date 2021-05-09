The Russian women’s curling team beat the Swedish Olympic champion on the night of Sunday, May 9, in the semifinals of the World Championship.

The meeting, which took place in Calgary, Canada, ended with a score of 8: 7. “RIA News”…

Alina Kovaleva (skip), Yulia Portunova (vice-skip), Galina Arsenkina and Ekaterina Kuzmina took part in the match from the side of the Russians.

In the final of the World Cup, the Russian national team will meet with the Swiss team.

Earlier, on May 5, Russian curlers lost to the Czech team with a score of 5: 7 in the tenth match of the preliminary round of the World Championship, but the athletes made it to the playoffs of the tournament and qualified for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Russia participates in the tournament as a team of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). In case of victory of the Russian women, the anthem of the Russian Federation will not be performed.