Russian curlers beat the Netherlands in the first match of the preliminary round of the World Championship, which took place in Calgary, Canada on Friday, April 2.

The meeting ended with a score of 8: 5 in favor of the Russians. The Russian team included Sergey Glukhov (skip), Dmitry Mironov, Evgeny Klimov, Anton Kalalb and Daniil Goryachev.

Now the Russians will have a meeting with representatives of South Korea, which will take place later on Friday.

In the preliminary stage of the World Cup in Canada, 14 national teams are holding a round robin tournament. According to its results, two teams will reach the semifinals, four more teams will play for reaching this stage of the tournament. The final of the competition is scheduled for April 11.

In connection with the sanctions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Russian team plays at the tournament as a team of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF).

On December 17, 2020, CAS decided that Russian athletes will not be able to compete under the country’s flag at major international competitions until December 16, 2022. Also, the anthem of the Russian Federation cannot be used as musical accompaniment during the specified period.

Valery Ryazansky, the first deputy head of the Federation Council committee on social policy, considered the CAS decision politicized and punishing the entire country.