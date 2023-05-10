In the Omsk region, a man died after a cow hit a wall with a hoof

In the Omsk region, a livestock worker died after a cow hit a wall with her hoof. The source said this RIA News in power structures.

He clarified that the cattleman died at the Kutuzovskoye dairy complex on Saturday, May 6, but the incident became known only now. “The cow hit the wall with its hoof. The wall fell on the cattleman, and that’s it, death at once. This was seen by two witnesses, ”added the source of the agency.

The fact of the incident was confirmed in the department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Russian region. Law enforcers opened a criminal case under the article on violation of labor protection requirements.

Earlier in the city of Myski, Kemerovo region, cows attacked a woman with two children. According to the head of the Myskovsky urban district, Yevgeny Timofeev, cattle appear in the city every spring – at this time, animals walk along the streets, parks and squares, and also destroy flower beds and young trees.