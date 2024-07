Vladimir Putin’s dictatorial regime has stepped up the persecution of critics of the war in Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon has been convicted in absentia in a Russian court on charges of terrorism, spreading false information about the army and “political hatred” against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Dmytro is one of the most influential names in the Ukrainian press and has a YouTube channel with more than 3 million subscribers.

The sentence was handed down earlier this month by a Moscow military court, which found Gordon guilty.

Although he cannot be arrested because he is outside Russia, the conviction appears to be a symbolic act of Putin’s crackdown on journalists critical of his regime and the war waged against Kiev.

Political opponents of the Russian dictator are constantly being convicted of extremism in the country. An example of this is the most recent sentence handed down this Tuesday (9) against Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Like her late husband, she was formally accused by the Russian prosecutor’s office of participating in an extremist association.

The Bassmanny Court in Moscow complied with the investigation’s demands and ordered Navalnaya’s arrest for a period of two months from the date of her extradition to Russian territory or her detention in Russia. She currently lives abroad.