Russian justice sentenced this Friday (4) the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is already jailed, to another 19 years in prison. Among the accusations is that of extremism.

Navalny, who was tried in the prison in the Vladimir region – 200 kilometers from Moscow – where he is already serving a nine-year sentence for fraud, will have to serve his sentence in a special regime prison, where recidivists are held and sentenced to of life imprisonment.

The 47-year-old opposition leader is accused of creating an extremist organization, alluding to the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), founded in 2011 and which became illegal in the country two years ago.

The FBK denounced the illicit enrichment of high-ranking officials, including President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused in 2021 of having a sumptuous palace on the shores of the Black Sea.

In addition, Navalny was also accused of financing and instigating extremist activities, creating an organization that violates the rights of citizens and involving minors in dangerous actions, in reference to unauthorized demonstrations by the opposition.

It took Moscow Urban Court judge Andrei Suvorov just a few minutes to pass sentence against Navalny, who appeared in court dressed in prison uniform.

Prison services barred the press from the courtroom, and journalists had to follow the hearing on television in another room.

The local press had speculated in recent days about a possible transfer of Navalny to another penal institution far from the capital.

According to the extra-parliamentary opposition, Navalny will not be released as long as Putin, who is likely to run for re-election in 2024, remains in power.

The opposition leader, who had predicted he would receive a “Stalinist” sentence of 18 years, recalled on the eve of the trial that he still has to be tried by a military court for terrorism, which could earn him, according to his predictions, another ten years in prison. .

Despite this, he asked his supporters not to give up and to continue protesting against the Kremlin, even if this protest is silent.

“There is nothing shameful about choosing the safest form of protest. It is shameful to do nothing and be intimidated,” Navalny said in Telegram.

The West has been demanding the release of Navalny, who, even in prison, protests against the “criminal war” in Ukraine launched by Putin, whom he accused of sending hundreds of thousands of Russians “to the slaughterhouse”.

US calls for opponent’s release

The US government on Friday called for the “immediate” release of the Russian opponent and described the new 19-year prison sentence handed down by the Russian court as “unfair”.

“The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny must be freed,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on social media.

For his part, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that the opposition leader’s conviction for extremism is based on “unfounded accusations”.

Miller recalled that for years the Kremlin tried to silence Navalny and prevented “his calls for transparency and accountability” from resonating with the Russian people.

“By conducting this latest trial in secrecy and limiting their lawyers’ access to the alleged evidence, Russian authorities have once again illustrated both the baselessness of this case and the absence of due process for those who dare to criticize the regime. “, declared Miller.

The spokesperson also expressed the US repudiation of the detention of Navalny and other “500 political prisoners” that Russia holds and assured that Washington will continue to “follow their cases closely” and defend their release.

“We join Mr Navalny’s family, his associates and allies around the world in calling for his immediate release and an end to the continued repression of independent voices in Russia,” he added.

Navalny, considered the Kremlin’s number 1 enemy, will only see the light of day in 2050, after this new conviction by the Russian Justice for extremism.