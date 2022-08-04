American top basketball player Brittney Griner (31) was sentenced on Thursday by a Russian court to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles (converted 15,920 euros) for drug possession and smuggling. This is reported by international news agencies. Earlier today, the Russian prosecutor demanded nine and a half years in prison. During the hearing, the prosecutor said Griner had deliberately taken the cannabis oil with her, while she herself maintained that the oil had accidentally ended up in her luggage. Cannabis is illegal in Russia and is punished very severely.

Griner was arrested at Moscow airport in February after customs officers found 0.7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner has been in prison since her arrest. During the trial, which began on July 1, she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis. According to her lawyers, the basketball player uses medical cannabis oil for pain complaints. The oil was found in two refills for an electric cigarette.

Griner, one of the top players in the American women’s basketball league WNBA, was in Russia to play matches in the Russian league. In the months when American competition comes to a standstill, many American women play in Russia, where salaries are much higher. The United States alleges that Griner is being wrongly detained and speaks of “hostage diplomacy”: detaining foreigners to pressure another government. Russia denies this, but has indicated that it is willing to involve Griner in a prison swap.

Conversations about prisoner swaps

Brittney Griner is not the only American citizen trapped in Russia. US ex-Marine Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 on suspicion of espionage. According to Russian intelligence, he was in possession of a USB stick containing confidential information. Whelan denies the allegations but was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Since Griner’s arrest, diplomatic talks have been ongoing about a possible prisoner swap, which would also involve 55-year-old Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is detained in the US.

Bout is serving a 25-year prison sentence for attempting a multimillion-dollar deal with FARC rebels in Colombia. The Tajikistan-born ex-soldier supplied weapons to al-Qaida, the Taliban and Hezbollah, according to US prosecutors. Bout was also accused of supplying arms to Rwanda, Congo and Sierra Leone, among others, where he supplied both government and rebel groups with weapons. Bout maintained high-level Russian contacts, leading to suspicions that he worked for the Russian secret services.

Although Bout and Russia deny any form of cooperation, the Kremlin has been pushing for extradition since his conviction in 2012. With Griner and Whelan, Moscow seems to have the two perfect pawns to increase the pressure on Washington. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had discussed the possible exchange with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov last week. According to Blinken, the US government has put a “substantial proposal” on the table, but no progress has been made yet. Russia previously said the exchange could not take place until the court concludes its trial.

In addition to Griner and Whelan, several American politicians have suggested that the American Marc Fogel also be involved in an exchange. Fogel, a former history teacher at an American school in Moscow, was arrested in August last year when he tried to enter Russia with cannabis in his pocket. Fogel stated that it was medical marijuana prescribed by his doctor. He was sentenced to 14 years in a labor camp for large-scale drug smuggling. The US government has not responded to these requests. Critics of the prisoner exchange point to its irony; become annual hundreds of thousands of Americans arrested for cannabis possession.