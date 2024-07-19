Urals court sentences WSJ journalist Gershkovich to 16 years in prison in espionage case

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court has sentenced Evan Gershkovich, a journalist for the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), to 16 years in prison in a criminal case of espionage. This was reported by RIA News.

According to investigators, in March 2023, Gershkovich came to Yekaterinburg on assignment from the CIA to collect classified information about the activities of the Uralvagonzavod defense enterprise. He was interested in data on the production and repair of military equipment.

During the debate, the prosecutor requested 18 years of imprisonment for him. The defendant, in turn, once again declared his innocence.

The trial was held behind closed doors due to the classified nature of the case materials.