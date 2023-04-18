The Moscow Urban Court on Tuesday rejected the defense appeal against the arrest of The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, accused in Russia of espionage, and kept him in pretrial detention.

The verdict involves “leaving unchanged the trial court’s decision on the injunction in the form of arrest for Gershkovich,” the court noted.

The March arrest of the US Wall Street Journal correspondent is the first case of its kind in Russia in decades and comes at the height of crisis between Washington and Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

First appearance since his arrest in March

Gershkovich, “combative” according to his lawyer, He appeared for the first time in public in court on Tuesday since his incarceration.with a determined air and sometimes smiling at the journalists who came to film or photograph him.

The 31-year-old reporter, who has covered various trials in Russia, was this time locked in a glass cage assigned to the defendants, with handcuff marks on the wrists.

Evan Gershkovich showed a combative attitude and even smiled during the decision of the Russian justice to keep him in detention. Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

After a closed-door hearing, the judge decided to “leave unchanged” the detention of the reporter of the American newspaper.

Despite this, Gershkovich remains “combative,” said one of his lawyers, Maria Korchaguina. In prison, he “plays sports, he understands that people support him,” she added.

The Russian security services (FSB) detained the reporter in March while reporting from Yekaterinburg.

Arrest in flagrante, but without providing any evidence

The Kremlin affirms that he was arrested in flagrante delicto for espionage but without providing no evidence in this regard, since the case is classified. Authorities accuse him of collecting information on the defense industry.

When asked by the court whether he needs the court decision translated, Gershkovich replied that “There is no need for it,” because it was clear.

(Evan) will defend the right to do journalism

Evan Gershkovich, his family, his newspaper and the US authorities categorically reject the charges espionage, which carry a sentence of 20 years in prison, and accuse Moscow of persecuting him for his journalistic work.

The journalist’s lawyers reiterated that their client continues to reject the charges against him.

“He will defend the right to do journalism, is fine and thanks everyone for the support”, noted lawyer Tatiana Nozhkina. She added that the reporter reads “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy, plays sports and watches TV in prison.

The court was attended by the United States ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, who was able to visit her fellow citizen the day before after receiving authorization from Moscow.

Evan Gershkovich, arrested for espionage, inside a cage of defendants during the decision of the Russian justice to keep him in detention. Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Evan Gershkovich: ‘I don’t lose hope’

The US ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, who was in court on Tuesday, was able to visit him on Monday for the first time since his imprisonment began.

“He is in good health and spirits despite the circumstances,” Tracy said on Twitter after meeting with the detained journalist.

Likewise, the ambassador added that the accusation “is not based on anything” and that the US government he will continue to “demand Russia to release him.”

The head of diplomacy of the North American country, Antony Blinken, joined the voices and again demanded on Monday the “immediate release” of the American reporter, known for his strictness and his love for Russia.



“I don’t lose hope,” Gershkovich declared in a letter to his parents from jail, published last week by the Wall Street Journal.

Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a hearing at the Moscow City Court considering his defense's petition to have his arrest quashed. Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A flashpoint between the United States and Russia

His arrest occurs in a context of serious diplomatic tensions between the United States and Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine, where Washington supports kyiv against Moscow.

Since the launch of the Russian offensive against Ukraine last year, the authorities have intensified the repression in Russia against opponentsbut also against the media.

Evan Gershkovich is accused by the Russian justice of espionage. Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Gershkovich’s arrest caused a shock, as No Western journalist had been arrested and charged with espionage in Russia. for decades. Many observers believe it could be used by Moscow in a possible future prisoner exchange with Washington.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Monday that those diplomats who create division in Russian society they will be expelled after dozens of Western diplomats appeared at the trial against the opponent, Vladimir Kara-Murzá, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

This Tuesday the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Tracy together with the ambassadors of Canada and the United Kingdom for “interference” in the internal affairs of Russia.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information AFP and EFE