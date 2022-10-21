





(Reuters) – A Russian court on Thursday ordered the arrest of journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, the Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she broadcast a live poster saying the Kremlin was lying about the war in Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova has already fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to comply with the house arrest measures she was subjected to.

“With regard to Ovsyannikova, the court ordered her to be held in custody for one month and 29 days, imposed from the moment the accused is extradited to the Russian Federation or from the moment of her arrest in the Russian Federation,” it said. Interfax citing court officials.

The agency said the court turned down a request earlier this month from investigators to issue an arrest warrant.

Ovsyannikova had previously been put under house arrest for allegations of spreading false information about the armed forces after organizing a lone protest near the Kremlin. Security forces raided her home in August.

Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison under rules on spreading false information passed by Parliament after the conflict erupted on February 24. She said in an online post this month that she ran away because she didn’t have to answer the case.

Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova stormed the Russian television studio platform First Channel during a live broadcast in March holding a sign reading “No war. Stop the war”.

She was initially fined for her demonstration.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski)







