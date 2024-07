Since her husband’s death, Yulia Navalnaya has become the main face of the opposition to Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Bassmanny Court in Moscow on Tuesday (9) ordered the arrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died under suspicious circumstances in an Arctic prison.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office (MP) has filed charges against Navalnaya, who lives abroad, for allegedly participating in an extremist association, for which she has been declared wanted.

The court complied with the investigation’s demands and ordered Navalnaya’s arrest for a period of two months from the date of her extradition to Russian territory or her detention in Russia.

Navalny’s widow, who has vowed to continue her husband’s cause in exile, accuses Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of being responsible for her husband’s death and says his power is based on “disinformation, lies, deception and provocations.”

Navalny died suddenly on February 16, a month before the March 17 presidential election in which Putin was the favorite candidate, after taking a walk in the IK-3 prison in the city of Jarp, according to prison authorities.

The Russian opposition accuses the Kremlin of being behind his death, but Putin claims it was a natural death.